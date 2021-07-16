Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.58.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB stock opened at C$15.62 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.24 and a 12-month high of C$15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.