Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$17.25

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$17.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPB. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.83.

Shares of SPB stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 497,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,582. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$11.24 and a one year high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

