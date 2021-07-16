Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

SRGA stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

