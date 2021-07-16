Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of STRO opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,590,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.