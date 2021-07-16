Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Suzuki Motor in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $14.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $129.03 and a 1 year high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.