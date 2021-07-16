Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $349,766.61

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Swap has a total market cap of $349,766.61 and $267.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00147490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,714.31 or 0.99817076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,588,672 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

