Swapcoinz Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $251,247.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00107221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00146961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.52 or 0.99735868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.