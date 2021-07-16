Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €139.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €139.00 ($163.53) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €111.60 ($131.29).

SY1 opened at €121.15 ($142.53) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €112.21. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

