Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.04

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 40569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

