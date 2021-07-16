Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 124,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 51,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

