Synectics (LON:SNX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

LON:SNX opened at GBX 126.94 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.57.

In other news, insider Stephen Coggins purchased 13,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,306 ($25,223.41). Also, insider David Bedford purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,884.24).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

