Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.77.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.53. 1,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $189.63 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.97.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

