T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Reduced by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in T-Mobile US by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.85. 35,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,009. The company has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

