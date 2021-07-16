T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $204.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.48. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

