Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 329.6% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Laidlaw cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Taiwan Liposome alerts:

Shares of TLC opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $286.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Taiwan Liposome has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Liposome were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Liposome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Liposome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.