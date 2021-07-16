Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

TSM traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.20. 290,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,547,720. The stock has a market cap of $602.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.