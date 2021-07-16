Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS.
Shares of TSM opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.
