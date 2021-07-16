Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 53,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,965,293 shares.The stock last traded at $17.22 and had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,301,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 789,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

