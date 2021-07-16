Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TARS. Raymond James raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $528.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 587,304 shares of company stock worth $17,571,956. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,746,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.