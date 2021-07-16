TD Securities Lowers WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to C$10.50

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS:WLYYF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 31,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.