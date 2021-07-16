Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the June 15th total of 293,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 118.5% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 62,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.30. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,755. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

