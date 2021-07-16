Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.22%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

