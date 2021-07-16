Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given a $13.02 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $13.02 target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SEB Equities raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after acquiring an additional 164,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

