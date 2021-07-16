Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Research Coverage Started at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.56.

TME stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

