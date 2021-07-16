Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Trading Down 6.1%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) fell 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.23. 31,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 869,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,139 shares of company stock worth $2,772,828. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.