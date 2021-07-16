Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela Sells 27,518 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $3,510,471.26.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.13.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.