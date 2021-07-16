Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta Sells 5,212 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $684,700.44.

Shares of TER opened at $123.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.13.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.