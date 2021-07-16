Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.44.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TRNO stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $67.35. 1,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $67.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after buying an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

