Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 381,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $239.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $5,146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

