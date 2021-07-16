Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

