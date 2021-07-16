TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $137.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TFI International traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.60. 2,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 268,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

