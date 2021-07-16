TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$137.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$110.78.
TFII stock opened at C$125.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.35. The firm has a market cap of C$11.73 billion and a PE ratio of 32.96.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
