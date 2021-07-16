TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$137.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$110.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII stock opened at C$125.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$52.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.35. The firm has a market cap of C$11.73 billion and a PE ratio of 32.96.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,496,128. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 in the last ninety days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.