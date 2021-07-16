The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Down 2.1%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.71. Approximately 554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,149,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,788 shares of company stock valued at $11,769,487 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 122.2% during the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth $34,237,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $2,045,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

