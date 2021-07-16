The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Down 89.4% in June

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the June 15th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BPRN opened at $29.24 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.25.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPRN. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

