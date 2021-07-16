The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX opened at $102.50 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.