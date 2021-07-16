The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

GEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GEO opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $820.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 166,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,847.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

