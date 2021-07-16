The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.83 ($44.51).

Renault stock opened at €31.34 ($36.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.39. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

