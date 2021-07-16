The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 289,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.