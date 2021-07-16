The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

YETI opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. YETI has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,577 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,662. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

