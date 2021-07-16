The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $420.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GS. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Shares of GS stock opened at $373.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

