The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.35 ($76.88).

Shares of NEM opened at €70.28 ($82.68) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €70.94 ($83.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is €61.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

