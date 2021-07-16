The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for The Greenbrier Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBX. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,309.31, a PEG ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

