The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) & Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Financial Comparison

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group -11.93% 0.02% 0.01%

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 1.92 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Risk and Volatility

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus price target of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. Additionally, it provides ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Further, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers, retailers, and its website. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 34.7 million subscribers through Sirius XM and 6.3 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

