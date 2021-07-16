The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.17. The stock had a trading volume of 320,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,559. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. cut their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

