The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $84.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.69.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.50). The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $1,190,040.00. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

