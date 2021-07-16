The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 836,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $241,158.44. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,558 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,855,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 127,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

