The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 197.3% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth $308,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth $306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.82. 518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87. The Taiwan Fund has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $37.71.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

