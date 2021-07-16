The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Timken by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Timken by 223.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 33.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after buying an additional 483,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Timken Company has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $92.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.