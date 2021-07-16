Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a negative net margin of 36.56%.

NASDAQ THTX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 340,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theratechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

