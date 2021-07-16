Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 47,988 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.97.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.